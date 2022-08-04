Musicians will be able to buy and sell "gently-used" gear through a new online initiative Sweetwater announced today.
The Sweetwater Gear Exchange will provide users a safe and cost-effective platform, a news release said.
Gear Exchange sellers can create a customized storefront, including setting a store address, outlining policies for returns, and adding a bio to let potential buyers learn more about them. Sellers can also incorporate photos in their listings, showing the instruments and gear they no longer need or want, Sweetwater said.
“Being avid music makers ourselves, we know how real the connection can be between the musician and their gear. It goes beyond just being an instrument and becomes an extension of the artist," David Stewart, Sweetwater's chief marketing officer, said in the news release. "Whether it’s someone’s first guitar or an old recording interface, every piece of gear has a story."
The new exchange "provides music makers and gearheads the opportunity to find a common place to buy and sell items, sharing the remarkable stories behind each unique piece," Stewart said. Sweetwater is excited about the new platform, which will help musicians "find the perfect equipment to make the music they love.”
Through Gear Exchange, zero seller fees will be incurred – at least temporarily – when the seller chooses a Sweetwater gift card as the form of payment, the release said. The exchange site, at https://www.sweetwater.com/used indicates that reprieve runs through Oct. 31.
Shipping labels for sellers can be purchased directly through The Gear Exchange. The cost of the labels can be subtracted from the payout so sellers don’t have to pay shipping bills until they get paid.
Sweetwater bills itself as the world's leading music technology and instrument retailer.
To maintain safety, Gear Exchange has "tight fraud prevention measures," including requiring photos of the exact item listed, Sweetwater said. Badges on the storefront pages will indicate how long Gear Exchange sellers have been verified Sweetwater customers. In addition, the online retailer said administrators will monitor the marketplace for any potential security risks.