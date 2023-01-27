Sweetwater Sound hit some high notes last year, ringing up more than $1.5 billion in record sales while serving more than 1.6 million unique customers, the Fort Wayne company announced Friday.
Last year was the third straight year that the musical instrument and audio gear retailer has surpassed $1 billion in sales.
Sweetwater’s revenue increased by 9.5% last year as compared to 2021, according to a news release.
The company, which prides itself on providing excellence service, said that “despite inflation and rising struggles in the retail industry, placing the utmost importance on customer satisfaction continues to be successful.”
John Hopkins, Sweetwater’s CEO, commented on the financial results.
“I am immensely proud of the Sweetwater team’s accomplishments in 2022. In a year when the world dealt with economic uncertainty, geopolitical challenges, lingering supply chain difficulties, and many other issues, we were still able to provide exceptional customer service to millions of music makers,” he said in a statement. “What a privilege it is for us to have this role in the music industry; music that has the power to inspire, offer hope, and promote healing.”
Last year also saw Sweetwater’s launch of the Gear Exchange, which allows musicians to buy and sell used gear on a platform operated by a company they trust. Sellers who choose payment in the form of a Sweetwater gift card aren’t assessed transaction fees, officials said.
In October, Sweetwater opened a distribution center in Arizona, it first facility outside Fort Wayne. The warehouse allows the retailer’s products to arrive on the West Coast faster. The facility, which employs about 100, shipped almost 50,000 orders in the last three months of 2022.
Sweetwater has continued to support community groups by donating to more than 400 music, arts, education and social services agencies last year, officials said. Donations included more than $750,000 in cash and $60,000 worth of instruments and audio gear.
Sweetwater President Mike Clem summed up the retailer’s philosophy.
“Our customers are the reason we exist, and our priority is to serve them in every way possible,” he said in a statement.