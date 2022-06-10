Sweetwater Sound on Thursday announced plans to build a distribution center in Glendale, Arizona, its first such facility outside of Fort Wayne.
The 350,000-square-foot fulfillment center will open by October and create up to 165 positions, according to a news release. The cost was not disclosed.
The global online retailer sells music instruments and professional audio equipment, including microphones, speakers, mixers and amplifiers.
John Hopkins, Sweetwater’s president and CEO, said: “Those who live in the western part of the country often have to wait several days for their orders to arrive from our facility in Indiana. This will change that dramatically.”
Autopilot Teslas closer to recall
Teslas with partially automated driving systems are a step closer to being recalled after the U.S. elevated its investigation into a series of collisions with emergency vehicles or trucks with warning signs.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it’s upgrading the probe to an engineering analysis, another sign of increased scrutiny of the electric vehicle maker and automated systems that perform at least some driving tasks.
An engineering analysis is the final stage of an investigation, and in most cases NHTSA decides within a year whether there should be a recall. The agency cited reports of 16 crashes into emergency vehicles or vehicles with warning signs, causing 15 injuries and one death.
More apply for
jobless benefits
More Americans applied for jobless aid last week, but the total number of Americans collecting unemployment remains at a five-decade low.
Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 27,000, to 229,000, for the week ending June 4, the most since mid-January, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, rose by 8,000 from the previous week, to 215,000.
The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 28 was unchanged at 1,306,000, the fewest since Jan. 10, 1970.