Sweetwater today announced a new CEO, an executive considered to be a "natural choice" to lead the music technology and instrument retailer.
Mike Clem will assume the top role Sept. 29, replacing CEO John Hopkins, who is retiring after more than 30 years at the Fort Wayne-based company.
Since joining the company in 2003, Clem has held several key leadership roles in e-commerce and marketing, and has been instrumental in driving Sweetwater’s growth, a news release said.
Before being named president in January this year, Clem served as chief growth officer, overseeing Sweetwater's strategic plans and innovation, and as chief digital officer, overseeing the online shopping experience and strategy. Along with the CEO title, he will retain the president role.
“Mike is a natural choice to become CEO and president and has played a key role in our tremendous growth and success for the past 20 years,” Hopkins said in a statement. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Mike and am confident in his leadership and vision for the future. Sweetwater is in great hands.”
Sweetwater was started in the back of a Volkswagen bus in 1979 and grew through the years to become the top online music retailer. Chuck Surack, company founder and chairman of the board, said he believes in Clem's ability to lead the company into the future.
“Not only does he understand and value the principles that have guided me and Sweetwater for the past four decades, but he has a true heart for ensuring that we continue to take care of our customers, our employees and their families, and our vendor partners,” Surack said in a statement.
Clem has more than 25 years of experience in retail eCommerce, which began in the earliest days of the internet and includes many notable retail brands, Sweetwater said in its news release.
Sweetwater announced late last week it had again been named to Newsweek's annual list for 2024 of America's Best Companies for Customer Service in Musical Equipment (Online).
Winners were selected based on an independent survey of more than 30,000 consumers U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services or gathered information about products or services in the last three years.
Clem looks forward to taking Sweetwater's top executive role.
“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity and look forward to leading an amazing team of people who are committed to helping make our customers’ musical and creative dreams come true,” he said.
Clem, the company said, is recognized as an innovator, speaker, and mentor. A graduate of Purdue University, Clem is a lifelong musician who is passionate about the music industry. A Fort Wayne native, Clem is active in the community with his wife and their four children.