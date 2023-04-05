GENEVA – The Swiss government says it’s ordered cuts to the bonuses of top executives of Credit Suisse, with nearly 1,000 managers being “deprived” of tens of millions combined as the troubled bank heads toward a forced merger with rival UBS.
The Federal Council, a seven-member panel that runs Switzerland’s executive branch, announced Wednesday that it has instructed the Finance Department to cancel altogether or reduce by either one-half or one-quarter such bonuses due last year among the top three rungs of management.
That will amount to a loss of bonus pay totaling about 50 million to 60 million Swiss francs ($55 million to $66 million).
The move comes after Swiss authorities scrambled in mid-March to cobble together a 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.25 billion) sale to UBS of Credit Suisse, which suffered surging outflows of deposits and a plunge in its share price.
Meanwhile, the UBS chairman voiced confidence Wednesday that the Swiss bank will succeed in the government-engineered takeover of hobbled rival Credit Suisse, pledging the deal will reduce costs, benefit shareholders and buttress Swiss finance despite “huge” risks in knitting the global lenders together.
Ram electric pickup debuts
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge and a battery-powered people-hauling Kia SUV were among the new vehicles introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
The Ram 1500 Rev joins pickups from Ford, General Motors, Rivian and Lordstown Motors in a field that’s growing increasingly crowded. Tesla is supposed to start selling its long-awaited Cybertruck later in the year.
The Ram looks more like the current gas-powered model than a more futuristic concept vehicle the company showed off in January.
Factory orders up in Germany
Factory orders in Germany surged in February, posting their third successive increase in another promising sign for Europe’s biggest economy, official figures showed Wednesday.
Orders were up 4.8% compared with January, the biggest rise since mid-2021, the Economy Ministry said. That followed gains of 1.9% in December and 0.5% in January, and was supported primarily by rises in demand from Germany itself and other countries in the eurozone.
The figures came on top of data Tuesday that showed exports rising 4% on the month in February, while imports were up 4.6%.