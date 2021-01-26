Tuesday, January 26, 2021 1:10 pm
Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S.
Associated Press
Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.
Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear whether that issue is responsible for the entire outage.
According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers as well as a number of Google services, Facebook and other major sites.
