Cook takes stand in App Store trial

SAN RAMON, Calif. – Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly.

The rare courtroom appearance came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Epic is trying to topple the so-called “walled garden” for iPhone and iPad apps that welcomes users and developers while locking out competition. Created by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs a year after the iPhone's 2007 debut, the App Store has become a key revenue source for Apple, a money-making machine that helped power the company to a $57 billion profit in its last fiscal year.

Epic is trying to prove that the store has morphed into a price-gouging vehicle that not only reaps a 15% to 30% commission from in-app transactions, but blocks apps from offering other payment alternatives. That extends to just showing a link that would open a web page offering commission-free ways to pay for subscriptions, in-game items and the like.

Guided by friendly questioning from an Apple lawyer, Cook's testimony often sounded like a commercial for the iPhone and other products.

The tone was not coincidental. Besides counting on Cook to help win the case against Epic, Apple viewed his courtroom appearance as an opportunity to tell its story while the app store is also under scrutiny by lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

“For us, the customer is everything,” Cook explained while wearing a face shield, but no mask, in an Oakland, California, courtroom that has limited access to a handful of people because of the pandemic.

That commitment includes ensuring technology remains “simple, not complex” for users of Apple products, Cook said, and protecting their privacy, which he called “one of the most important issues of the century.”

Apple fiercely defends the commissions as a fair way for app makers to help pay for innovations and security controls achieve those goals while also providing benefits for app developers, including Epic. Apple says it has invested more than $100 billion in such features.

It also argues that App Store commissions mirror fees charged by major video game consoles – Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox and Nintendo's Switch – as well as a similar app store run by Google for more than 3 billion mobile Android devices. That is about twice the number of active iPhones, iPads and iPods that rely on Apple's store for apps.