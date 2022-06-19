Monday

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day

Tuesday

National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for May

Wednesday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to a Senate committee on the first of two days of semi-annual testimony to Congress

Thursday

Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits

Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to a House committee on the second of two days of semi-annual testimony to Congress