Monday
U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day
Tuesday
National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for May
Wednesday
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to a Senate committee on the first of two days of semi-annual testimony to Congress
Thursday
Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits
Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to a House committee on the second of two days of semi-annual testimony to Congress