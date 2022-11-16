Local companies are still getting enough votes to remain in the running for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest.
After thousands of votes cast in the latest round, the tournament-style contest designed to celebrate the state's manufacturing history is now in the quarterfinals.
Fort Wayne area businesses with products still in the running are Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC in Angola, Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg and Polywood in Syracuse.
Others still in the field are Grinds Coffee Pouches in Westfield, Hard Truth Distilling Co. in Nashville, Hiker Trailers in Columbus, Kidstuff Play Systems in Gary and Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger/South Bend. The tournament kicked off with 54 companies representing 43 communities.
Public fan voting for the quarterfinal round is now underway and ends at 10 p.m. Friday.
The state chamber had the first Coolest Thing contest earlier this year. Because of a programming change, voting for this contest is more condensed. But the chamber plans to hold the Coolest Thing contest annually each calendar year going forward, said Matt Ottinger, director, Digital Media & Legislative Communications for the Indiana Chamber.
In the single-elimination bracket, each winner goes to the next round until the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana champion is crowned. To learn more about the manufacturers remaining in the competition and to cast online votes, go to www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.
The tournament concludes Nov. 30.
The champion will be announced Dec. 14 at the Indiana Chamber’s Best IN Manufacturing Luncheon, which also features the first honorees in the Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.