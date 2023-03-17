The 18th annual Forty Under 40 Awards is scheduled next week and tickets are still available.
The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ceruti’s Summit Park Diamond Room, 6601 Innovation Blvd.
Tickets are $50 for Business Weekly subscribers or $55 for general admission and can be purchased at kpceventbuzz.com/forty-under-40.
"Forty Under 40 is an evening of celebrating and recognizing 40 of Northeast Indiana’s best and brightest individuals who are doing amazing things in business and for their communities," a news release said.
Winners were selected from a pool of 300 nominations and the expected event turnout is 400 attendees. The evening will consist of networking, a buffet-style dinner and a 45-minute awards ceremony.
Seating is limited and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on the event or sponsorship opportunities, contact Audrey Hiebel at 260-461-8219.
Forty Under 40 is produced by Fort Wayne Newspapers and Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, one of only two business journals in Indiana.