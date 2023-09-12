NEW YORK – After months of testing, TikTok is fully launching its e-commerce product in the U.S. in an effort to translate the app’s cultural relevance among young consumers to sales.
The company said Tuesday its shopping wing, called TikTok Shop, will include several features such as a “Shop Tab,” a marketplace its been testing on the app since August; affiliate videos in user’s feed that allows creators to earn commissions from products; as well as a logistics arm called Fulfilled by TikTok that stores and ships products for merchants.
TikTok spokesperson Laura Perez said more than 200,000 sellers have registered for TikTok Shop. Over 100,000 content creators are participating in the program, which allows users who have 5,000 followers to create videos that go directly to TikTok’s algorithmically-engineered “For You” feed.
The Shop Tab, where products from TikTok’s marketplace are listed, is now available for 40% of users on the app’s home screen. The feature will be rolled out gradually until its available for the app’s 150 million U.S. users by early October.
Shopping on social sites, known as social commerce, is estimated to be a $69 billion market in the U.S., led by Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, according to Insider Intelligence. ByteDance, the Beijing company that owns TikTok, already runs a thriving social media marketplace on Douyin, its twin video app for the Chinese market. This year, Insider Intelligence had projected 33 million U.S. consumers to make a purchase on TikTok, which has a lock on product discovery with popular hashtags like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt.
McDonald’s to ditch
self-serve soda by ’32
Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is getting rid of self-serve soda fountains.
The Chicago-based fast food chain plans to eliminate the machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032. It’s unclear if locations outside the U.S. will follow suit.
In an email to The Associated Press Tuesday, McDonald’s USA said the goal of the change is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings – from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options.
The company did not specify if any additional factors – such as finances or sanitation – affected the decision to part ways with its self-serve machines. For years, McDonald’s customers have used the machines to fill and refill their beverages without additional trips to a cashier.
CEO of BP resigns over
‘personal relationships’
The CEO of British energy giant BP has resigned after he accepted that he was not “fully transparent” in his disclosures about past relationships with colleagues, the company said Tuesday.
Bernard Looney, 53, took on the role in February 2020. He is stepping down with immediate effect and will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss on an interim basis, BP said.
A statement from the firm said its board reviewed allegations relating to Looney’s conduct “in respect of personal relationships with company colleagues” in May last year. The executive disclosed a small number of past relationships prior to becoming CEO and no breach of company rules was found, the statement said.