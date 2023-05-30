Advocates of the amenities Fort Wayne has to offer are getting some of the attention they crave.
The Allen County Public Library and its Genealogy Center and Rolland Center for Lincoln Research have each earned a GEMmy award from the Midwest Travel Journalists Association, Inc., according to a Tuesday news release. The GEMmy award – for notable “gems” – was created by professional travel journalists and tourism industry leaders who are also members of the organization.
The library will receive the recognition during a 1 p.m. Thursday award ceremony at the main branch downtown. Representatives from the travel journalists group and from the local tourism bureau Visit Fort Wayne are expected to attend.
The GEMmys recognize exceptional experiences and are “often new, small, out of the way, or thus far undiscovered by mainstream travelers,” the library said in the news release announcing Thursday’s ceremony. The award recognizes attractions, tours, facilities, accommodations, and experiences that “exemplify the joy, discovery, and education that travel can bring.”
Members of the travel journalists organization travel the U.S. and internationally. They were in Fort Wayne a year ago for a five-day conference that began in late April. About 50 members of the group were registered in advance to attend.
Visit Fort Wayne helped support the conference financially and several other organizations or businesses also provided monetary or in-kind assistance.
Kristen Guthrie, a vice president who helps with marketing for Visit Fort Wayne, said last year that hosting travel writers in the past few years had “led to big wins for Fort Wayne in the national media.”
The writers visited venues including The Landing, a business and restaurant strip downtown, along with Parkview Field for a TinCaps baseball game.
Participating writers in the Midwest Travel Journalists are from publications including the Chicago Tribune, USA Today Network, The Restaurateur, Toronto Globe & Mail, and AAA Midwest Explorer. Online sites represented include GroupTour.com.