SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour Monday as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.
The company, which has experienced an uptick of instability and bugs in recent months after Elon Musk cut its staff sharply, said “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences.”
Trying to visit Twitter’s help page Monday led to an error message that says “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint” and displays a link to a software developer page that also doesn’t work.
Musk tweeted Monday: “This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly.”
The company tweeted shortly after 10 a.m. Pacific time on Monday that it had addressed the issue.
US details airline family seating rules
The Transportation Department is rolling out a “dashboard” to let travelers see at a glance which airlines help families with young children sit together at no extra cost.
The announcement Monday comes as the department works on regulations to prevent families from being separated on planes.
It’s the latest salvo in the Biden administration’s efforts to clamp down on what it calls “ junk fees ” and to put pressure on airlines to improve service.
The dashboard rewards airlines with a green check if they guarantee that an adult family member can sit next to their young children if seats are available. On Monday, only three of the 10 U.S. airlines listed on the website received a green check: Alaska, American and Frontier.
The site also includes links to each airline’s customer policies.
Experts see demand, marketing as reasons for Tesla’s pricecuts
DETROIT – The auto industry is pretty much divided into two camps about the rationale behind Tesla Inc.’s price cuts on electric vehicles.
On one side are analysts who see an aggressive move by the leading manufacturer of EVs to gobble up sales and market share from its competitors just as they’re beginning to bring more vehicles to market.
On the other side are critics who argue that with demand for Tesla’s older vehicles beginning to wane, the company feels forced to slash prices to attract buyers.
Over the weekend, Tesla cut the prices of its two costliest vehicles, from $5,000 to $10,000, or from 4.3% to just over 9%. A Model S two-motor sedan now starts at $89,990, with the Plaid “performance” version beginning at $109,990. A Model X SUV dual motor starts at $99,990, the performance version at $109,990.
It was the company’s second price cut of the year in the United States. In January, Tesla slashed prices on several versions of its EVs, making some of them eligible for a new federal tax credit. The company cut U.S. prices nearly 20% on some versions of its top-selling Model Y SUV. It also reduced the base price of the Model 3, its least expensive vehicle, by about 6%.