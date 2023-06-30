Kenn-Feld Group and TTG Equipment will merge as TruLand Equipment, the CEOs of the two companies announced.
The equal merger of the two John Deere dealer groups is scheduled to occur Aug. 21, a news release said.
The move brings together 18 John Deere locations across Indiana and Ohio. As a result, according to the release, TruLand Equipment will better provide its customers with service support and inventory choices.
TruLand Equipment will also provide new opportunities for their employees with increased scale, the release said.
“This partnership was a several-year process, and we really took our time to make sure this was a good fit for our two companies as well as for our customers,” said a statement from Tom Burenga, CEO of Kenn-Feld Group. “By combining our experience and capabilities, we are building a stronger organization that is better positioned to thrive while offering an expanded product portfolio to our customers.”
Jameson Ringger, CEO of TTG Equipment, said TruLand will stay focused on maintaining a local feel and relationship-based business model.
”While the name on the sign will change, the team will not,” Ringger said in his statement. “We are dedicated to cultivating lasting relationships with our customers, providing new opportunities for our employees, and investing in our community. This move is a win for all three.”