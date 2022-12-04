Golden Eagle Syrup, marketed as a “unique blend” including cane molasses and pure honey, has been an Alabama staple for decades. It might make a good gift.
Gogo Jewelry has plenty of pieces to appeal to women. But the Georgia company’s lineup of men’s accessories including bracelets, cufflinks, necklaces and rings caught the attention of the Alliance for American Manufacturing.
The Hoosier Bat Co.? You may have heard of it before, if you prefer U.S.-made products and follow professional baseball. Like Golden Eagle and Gogo Jewelry, the Valparaiso company’s products are featured in the manufacturing alliance’s Holiday Gift Guide.
The other Indiana company featured this year is Elkhart-based Carved. The company makes phone cases and wallets from resin and wood burls that are “as elegant as they’ve ever been,” the manufacturing alliance said in releasing its ninth annual Holiday Gift Guide about a week before Black Friday.
This year’s guide features products made in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Most states have at least two companies represented. Wisconsin has the most this year with seven, and Nevada is among the states that have one, said Elizabeth Brotherton-Bunch, the alliance’s senior vice president for communications.
The goal, she said via email last week, “is to shine a spotlight on companies that make their products locally and remind folks that there are some amazing American-made products out there. We hope the gift guide makes it easier for folks to find made in USA goods and brings some attention to some of these American manufacturers during the holiday shopping season.”
The manufacturing alliance said its Made in America Holiday Gift Guide does not endorse any product but is intended to educate consumers.
The alliance tried to select products at various price points and “an eclectic mix” of companies that haven’t been featured on the list before. Still, there were some repeats, and The Hoosier Bat Co. and Carved are among those.
Hoosier Bat Co. was on the list in 2018, along with a Fort Wayne company, Aardvark Straws. At that time, Aardvark had a $9 million expansion under way, benefiting from growing interest in paper straws as concerns increased about protecting the environment from plastic waste.
Hoosier Bat Co. was founded by a former scout for the New York Yankees. The business has been “putting baseball bats into the hands of Major Leaguers for so long that three of them are enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown,” the manufacturing alliance said in its guide.
A Morning Call survey of nearly 2,215 adult consumers found 76% said they prefer to buy American-made products. Also, 81% of respondents said they would buy more U.S.-made items if they were widely available through large retailers, the alliance said in report. The survey, conducted Nov. 3-5, had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
Consumers can search the alliance’s Holiday Gift Guide by state or categories such as toys and games and handbags and accessories.
The guide is on the organization’s website at www.americanmanufacturing.org
Hoosier Bat Co. did not respond to requests for comments about being in the guide.
A representative for Carved could not immediately provide a comment. An automated response said Carved appreciates customers’ patience “during this busy time.”
Ohio companies with products on the list are MishMoccs and Simplay3.
MishMoccs, in Poland, Ohio, sells handmade leather baby and toddler moccasins, designed to meet American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations.
The company was also praised for its leather bags for moms. The alliance said the “company’s commitment to supporting veterans through employment and donation put some extra heart behind the brand.”
Simplay3, in Streetsboro, Ohio, was founded in 2016. It might seem like a relative newcomer in the toy industry, the alliance said, but the company has half a century of experience behind it.
Founder Tom Murdough was inducted into the Toy Industry Hall of Fame in 2020 and “is responsible for the creation of iconic toy brands Little Tikes and Step2,” the guide said.
The veteran-owned company’s products were noted for smart design and durability.
The alliance keeps a running list throughout the year of companies that manufacture products in the U.S., said Brotherton-Bunch, the communications vice president.
Each fall, in late September or early October, the alliance emails its nearly 300,000 supporters asking for ideas for the gift guide and has a team internally that meets to consider those, along with products on its own list.
Along with the new Holiday Gift Guide, the alliance keeps a Made in America Directory on its website, along with past guides.