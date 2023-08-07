Tyson Foods Inc. is closing four chicken processing plants – including one in Indiana – as it looks to lower costs.
The company said Monday that the plants being closed are located in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri and Noel, Missouri.
Tyson said that it will shift production to other facilities and halt operations at the four plants in the first two quarters of fiscal 2024.
The company also reported its fiscal third-quarter financial results. Tyson posted a loss of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, for the period ended July 1. A year earlier it earned $750 million, or $2.07 per share. Sales fell 3% to $13.14 billion.
‘Immersive Van Gogh’ firm files Chapter 15
The company that produces “Immersive Van Gogh” and “Immersive Disney Animation” at The Shops at Crystals has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy, company officials confirmed.
Lighthouse Immersive, which runs the shows in 18 North American cities, has made the move after its Disney shows in Houston and Atlanta were canceled. But the Las Vegas shows are doing well enough to continue into the first week of January.
“I can confirm that two Lighthouse Immersive affiliate companies are currently undergoing restructuring,” Lighthouse spokesman Nick Harkin, the company’s national publicist, said in a statement.
“This in no way impacts the operations of our venues and our presentations of ‘Immersive Disney Animation’ and ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ are proceeding as scheduled.’ ”
Yellow Corp., ailing, declares bankruptcy
Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt. It marks a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed Sunday arrives just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. But the company was in financial trouble long before that.
Industry analysts have pointed to poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades. Experts say former Yellow customers and shippers will face higher prices as they take their business to competitors, including FedEx or ABF Freight.