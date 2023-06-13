A prominent local restaurant operator is at odds with the U.S. Department of Labor, which announced Monday it had taken federal court action over $290,000 in back wages and damages to 30 employees.
Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division allege Hall Drive-Ins Inc. – operating as Factory Restaurant and managed by Luke Hall – committed numerous violations of federal regulations that protect food service workers’ wages.
Luke Hall referred questions about the case to Attorney Anthony M. Stites of Barrett McNagny LLP.
“We have been working with the Department of Labor for months to amicably resolve the issue but to do have not been able to,” Stites said.
A news release said federal investigators determined the employer violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage and recordkeeping provisions when it did the following:
Took servers’ tips by using a percentage of them to pay non-tipped kitchen staff. The employer paid servers hourly cash wages of $2.13 or $2.65 and relied on the tips they received to make up the remainder of the employer’s minimum wage obligations. However, by diverting servers’ tips to the kitchen staff, the employer created an illegal tip pool.•
• Failed to inform servers that the employer was taking a tip credit for their wages.
• Deducted the cost of some servers’ uniforms from their pay, which dropped their hourly wage below minimum wage.
• Required servers to perform unpaid pre-shift work beginning 30 minutes before the restaurant opened and did not allow them to clock in until their first customer had arrived.
“After our investigation, Luke Hall agreed to change his business’ practices but refused to pay the back wages owed to nearly three dozen workers. His refusal led the U.S. Department of Labor to ask a federal court to force him to pay The Factory’s employees what they have earned,” said a statement from Wage and Hour Division District Director Aaron Loomis in Indianapolis. “Violations like these are all-too-common in the food service industry, even by a well-established operator of 10 Fort Wayne-area restaurants.”
Stites said the primary issue in the case centers on the tip credit issue but declined to comment further due to the litigation.
The case is pending, he said, in federal court for the Northern District of Indiana.
Factory Restaurant is one of several food service establishments owned by Hall Drive-Ins Inc. Others include The Deck, The Gas House, and Tap Haus and Hall’s Commissary in New Haven.