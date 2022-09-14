Union Street Market announced Wednesday three new vendors that will open at Electric Works when the market opens later this year.
The merchants include Grabill Amish Pastries, Grabill Amish Deli and Herculean Meal Prep, according to a news release.
The first two come from the owners of the Country Store in Grabill. The pastry store will serve “fresh-baked breads, handmade donuts and pastries,” along with Amish noodles, while the deli will offer Amish potato salad, sandwiches and sliced meats and cheeses.
Herculean Meal Prep, which already operates one store in Fort Wayne and two in Indianapolis, will open a new location at Electric Works. According to the news release, the company provides prepared meals to cook at home.
In addition to the new restaurants, Union Street Market also announced two new leaders who will oversee the operation.
Katy Silliman, a Fort Wayne native with experience in economic development and retail operations, was named senior experience director for Electric Works and will oversee the Electric Works West campus.
Ermin Husidic, an Air Force veteran whose family came to Fort Wayne as Bosnian refugees in 1999, was named as market director. According to the news release, Husidic has worked in hospitality and tourism management over the past 15 years.
In a statement, Union Street Market Director of Planning and Development Ted Spitzer said he can’t wait for the market to open its doors.
“Union Street Market continues to attract new merchants, adding strong concepts to a diverse mix of local food entrepreneurs,” Spitzer said. “We now have Katy and Ermin in place as senior experience director and market director, and the opening for Union Street Market is approaching.”