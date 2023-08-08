Revenue fell at UPS in the second quarter and it lowered its full-year revenue expectations by $4 billion as package volumes declined and the delivery company came to a tentative labor contract late last month with its 340,000 unionized workers.
Package volume has been in decline for all shippers and fell significantly for UPS during the quarter, partially due to contentious labor negotiations. Shares for the Atlanta company fell slightly in afternoon trading.
Domestic revenue slid 6.9% during the quarter, as average daily package volume fell 9.9%. The company offset that decline somewhat, however, booking a 3.3% increase in revenue per piece.
CEO Carol Tome said during the company’s conference call that union negotiations impacted its package volume the deeper into talks, and the quarter, that they got.
“We expected negotiations with the Teamsters to be late and loud and they were,” Tome said. “As the noise level increased throughout the second quarter, we experienced more volume diversion than we anticipated.”
Campbell Soup buying Rao’s sauce
NEW YORK – Campbell Soup is set to buy Sovos Brands, the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces.
The two companies said Monday that they had entered an agreement for Campbell’s to acquire Sovos for $23 per share in cash – reflecting a total value of about $2.7 billion.
The deal will help diversify Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division, Campbell’s President and CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement.