LOS ANGELES – The spring homebuying season in the U.S. is off to a tepid start as buyers contend with sharply higher mortgage rates and near historic-low inventory of properties on the market.
Existing U.S. home sales fell 2.4% last month from February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.44 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That’s below the 4.5 million home sales economists were expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales slumped 22% compared with March last year. The annual drop was steepest in markets across the Western part of the country, where sales sank more than 30% from a year ago.
Unemployment claims
tick up
WASHINGTON – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remains low by historic standards.
U.S. jobless claims rose by 5,000 to 245,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out week-to-week ups and downs, fell by 500 to 239,750. At the start of the year, weekly claims were running around 200,000 and they have gradually moved higher.
Overall, 1.866 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended April 8, up from 1.80 million the previous week and from 1.53 million a year earlier.
Amazon seeks
incentives
FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Amazon is asking Virginia for nearly $153 million in state incentive payments. It would be the first tranche of funds to be paid out since the tech giant agreed in 2018 to build a headquarters complex in the state.
The application comes even as Amazon has paused work on what will be the centerpiece of its corporate campus – a development project that will feature a 350-foot, helix-shaped tower. The grant application was released Wednesday by Virginia economic development officials. The request for $152.7 million is in line with the incentive deal Virginia used to lure Amazon. It calls for Amazon to receive a $22,000 grant for each job it creates. Amazon says that so far it has created nearly 7,000 eligible jobs.