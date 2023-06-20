An Ohio-based financial company led by a former Fort Wayne-based banking executive is expanding to the Summit City.
Today's announcement comes less than a week after Van Wert Federal Savings Bank said Mike Cahill had joined its team as president and CEO.
Headquartered in Van Wert, Ohio, the savings bank dates back to 1889 and Cahill said its history of "service and excellence will not change."
"What will change," Cahill said in a statement, "is our capacity to support the Fort Wayne market and focus on business banking. We’ve invested in the team, tools and solutions to provide unmatched knowledge and expertise to our Fort Wayne customers.”
Cahill has more than 20 years of experience and leadership roles, including with the former Fort Wayne-based Tower Financial Corp., with Centier Bank and the Indiana Bankers Association.
Now is the right time for Van Wert Federal Savings Bank to expand into the Fort Wayne market because there’s a strategic opportunity to support small and medium-sized businesses, Cahill said.
He added that the bank’s "decision-makers live and work in the community they serve, and the bank is not managed by a board or committee of people outside the area."
Van Wert Federal Savings Bank is making improvements, including some modernization and adding commercial banking products to appeal to customers. Expanded product offerings will include specialized commercial lending options and comprehensive treasury management, a news release said.
"We aim to empower businesses with tailored financial solutions and expert guidance, facilitating growth and success,” Cahill said.
It was not immediately clear where the bank might establish a Fort Wayne location. Based on its website, Van Wert Federal Savings has one branch on South Shannon Street in the Ohio area it serves.
Gary Clay, chairman of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank’s board, said Cahill "brings a wealth of banking experience and knowledge." He also said, "This is a new and exciting chapter for us.”