Vera Bradley Inc., maker of quilted and other popular handbags and accessories, today announced that Jacqueline Ardrey will join the Fort Wayne-based company as president and CEO effective Nov. 1.
Ardrey will replace current president and CEO Robert Wallstrom, whose retirement was previously announced. Wallstrom will work closely with Ardrey through December to ensure a smooth transition, a news release said.
Ardrey will also join Vera Bradley’s board of directors.
Ardrey is "an accomplished, results-oriented leader with over 25 years of experience in multi-channel retail enterprises," Vera Bradley said in the news release.
Since 2018, she has been president at home furnishings and seasonal décor catalog retailer Grandin Road, which is part of the Qurate Retail Group.
Previously, Ardrey was CEO of Trading Company Holdings and senior vice president of merchandising and supply chain for the well-known omnichannel gourmet food and gifting brand Harry and David.
Before that, she spent 14 years at multi-channel high-end children’s retailer Hanna Andersson in various roles of increasing responsibility, including senior vice president of merchandising, design and wholesale. Ardrey began her retail career with the May Co.