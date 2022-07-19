Stephanie Scheele has been named executive director of the The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, the foundation announced today.
Scheele, who was named executive director after a national search, has held the post of chief purpose and communication officer of Vera Bradley, Inc. since October 2021, responsible for the company’s enterprise-wide environmental, social and governance efforts, including oversight of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.
Scheele joined the company in 2001 and was the driving force behind various marketing and creative initiatives during her tenure, advancing the Vera Bradley brand’s marketing to an integrated, customer-segmented, research-based approach. She was named vice president, marketing strategy and operations in 2015; promoted to interim chief marketing officer in 2017; and promoted to chief marketing officer in 2018. Prior to joining Vera Bradley, Inc., Scheele worked for Sunrise Greetings, a subsidiary of Hallmark. Scheele has served on the foundation board of directors since 2018.
“We are absolutely thrilled to name Stephanie Scheele executive director of the foundation. Stephanie has served on our board and has worked tirelessly over the last several years on fundraising efforts for the Foundation,” said Ruth Cook, chair of the Vera Bradley Foundation Board. “Her strategic, marketing, and creative expertise coupled with her institutional knowledge of the foundation will be instrumental as we elevate funding for life-saving research that is impacting women, men, and their loved ones worldwide.