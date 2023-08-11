Colorful backpacks and other items will be popping up with an NFL stamp, thanks to a new collaboration a popular Fort Wayne-based manufacturer announced.
Vera Bradley Inc. said its iconic American bag and luggage brand has collaborated with the National Football League on a three-year licensed product partnership. The company’s first-ever NFL collection includes officially licensed handbags, accessories, travel styles and game-day essentials for fan-favorite teams, a news release said.
The collection is available just in time for the 2023 NFL regular season.
“We’re proud to partner with the NFL to help Vera Bradley enthusiasts and football fans alike show their team spirit,” Vera Bradley CEO Jackie Ardrey said in a statement Thursday. “Women and girls make up 47% of the NFL fan base, and we’re excited to make their game-watching experience even more fun by adding playful and approachable Vera Bradley style to game-day essentials.”
With classic Vera Bradley pattern elements and bandana-print motifs individualized for each team, the company said its “fresh take on NFL merchandise exudes an energetic spirit that will have all fans cheering.”
The officially licensed NFL collection features nine styles ranging in price from $50 to $145 for the following teams – the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A selection of six styles will be available for the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.
The collection will expand to include offerings for all 32 NFL teams in 2024.
The collection includes tailgating must-haves, such as the Recycled Cotton Large Travel Duffel and Small Crossbody, as well as a new ReActive Large Car Tote and Cooler.
Vera Bradley’s NFL collection is now available online at verabradley.com/NFL, Fanatics.com, and NFLShop.com, as well as select in-venue NFL team shops.