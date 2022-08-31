Rising inflation has hit Vera Bradley Inc. in the pocketbook.
The Fort Wayne-based women's handbags and luggage maker on Wednesday reported a second fiscal quarter loss of $29.8 million, or 95 cents per diluted common share, on net revenue of $130 million.
That's a drop of almost $39 million compared to a year ago, when the company reported second-quarter earnings of $9.1 million, or 26 cents a share, on net revenue of $147 million.
Shares fell 49 cents – or 11% – in trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq stock market to close at $3.96.
CEO Rob Wallstrom blamed falling sales to lower-income customers on "inflationary pressures, especially higher gas prices." Sales to higher-income households have remained steady, he said.
Vera Bradley's income statement was also negatively affected by increased shipping and raw materials costs, Wallstrom said in a statement.
In response, management has adopted cuts aimed at saving the company $25 million a year. Affected areas include marketing expenses, information technology contracts, professional services and corporate payroll, he said. The company also will raise prices on selected items.
“At the Vera Bradley brand, we remain confident in our core strategy, by continuing to innovate and build on our lifestyle merchandising focus," Wallstrom said. "We will continue to optimize the travel category, which is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels; maximize back-to-campus opportunities, with strategic assortment enhancements; continue with powerful product collaborations like Disney and Harry Potter; and add excitement by expanding our footwear and home assortments this fall.”
Pure Vida, another brand under the Vera Bradley Inc. umbrella, also reported lower sales. Vera Bradley Inc. has a debt-free balance sheet and repurchased $6 million in shares during the quarter.
In July, Wallstrom announced his retirement plans. The executive, who is in his late 50s, joined the company in 2013. He will remain in place until his successor is named, which is expected to be the beginning of next year.
The company has launched a national search for his replacement. Internal and external candidates will be considered, the company said.