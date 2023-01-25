Vera Bradley Inc. has eliminated three executive positions in a bid to cut costs and streamline the leadership structure, company officials announced.
As part of the reorganization, the Fort Wayne-based maker of women’s handbags, luggage and accessories has added the position of senior vice president of merchandising and design for Vera Bradley. In addition, Vera Bradley will acquire the remaining 25% interest in Pura Vida, an online jewelry retailer, for $10 million. That deal is scheduled to close on Monday.
Griffin Thall and Paul Goodman, Pura Vida’s co-presidents, will leave the company effective Saturday, according to a news release. Thall will transition to a consulting role, contributing to Pura Vida’s marketing and branding efforts.
Jackie Ardrey, Vera Bradley Inc.’s president and CEO, commented on their departures.
“We thank Griffin and Paul for building and growing such a wonderfully unique business and entrusting it to” Vera Bradley, she said in a statement. “We remain very optimistic about the opportunities ahead for Pura Vida.”
The company is conducting a search for a new Pura Vida president. Until one is hired, Sujay Shah, Pura Vida’s vice president of finance, will oversee the organization’s daily operations.
President Daren Hull, Chief Creative Officer Beatrice Mac Cabe and Chief Revenue Officer Mary Beth Trypus have already left the company, the release said.
“Daren, Beatrice, and Mary Beth each have made many meaningful contributions to the fabric and culture of our company,” Ardrey said in a statement. “Individually, each has made a big impact on Vera Bradley and the company we are today. Their influences will be with us for years to come.”
Alison Hiatt was recently hired as chief marketing officer to oversee digital marketing, customer data and ecommerce. The Vera Bradley brand and creative marketing, retail store, and retail brand experience teams will also report to her, the company said.
Vera Bradley has experienced declining sales in recent years, partly blamed on the coronavirus pandemic and partly attributed to consumers’ changing tastes. Rob Wallstrom, Vera Bradley’s previous president and CEO, implemented a five-year turnaround plan in response. In March 2017, he acknowledged implementing the strategy was “taking longer than ... originally planned” and “the overall retail environment and accessories space (were) significantly more challenging than anticipated.”
In July, Wallstrom announced plans to retire as soon as a successor was named. Ardrey has been in the position for three months.
“It is critical to have a high-functioning, aligned executive leadership team, and this flattened and streamlined structure will help us execute better, make faster decisions and drive success,” Ardrey said in a statement. “These most recent organizational changes will produce annualized savings of over $2 million, on top of the $25 million of cost reductions previously identified and largely realized in fiscal 2023, which should position us to be a stronger, more nimble organization.”
Ardrey added she is “more convinced than ever that both brands have enormous potential.”
“I believe the company will deliver meaningful growth and value to our shareholders over the long term,” she added. “We have some heavy lifting to do in fiscal 2024, but I am confident that we will emerge a stronger company.”
Over the last 52 weeks, Vera Bradley’s share price has ranged from $2.84 to $8.49 on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The stock closed at $5.45 a share on Wednesday.