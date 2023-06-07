Vera Bradley Inc. on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $4.7 million, or 15 cents per diluted common share, a $2.3 million improvement over the $7.0 million loss, or 21 cent loss, reported for the same period last year.
Net revenue for the three-month period was $94.4 million, a 4% decline from last year’s sales of $98.5 million.
The Fort Wayne-based maker of women’s handbags, luggage, accessories and household goods uses a fiscal calendar that begins in late January or early February. The company’s first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year ended April 29.
Vera Bradley shares closed Wednesday at $5.97 on the Nasdaq stock exchange, an increase of 73 cents, or 14%, over Tuesday’s closing price.
CEO Jackie Ardrey credited cost cutting and an increase in the profit the company makes on each item sold for the improvement.
“We are building a collaborative team with the mindset of generating long-term revenue increases, expanding gross margin, and ensuring strong financial discipline and cost control, which we expect will drive long-term profitable growth,” she said in a statement.
“The team is working hard and taking strategic, proactive steps to steadily grow Pura Vida’s revenues and to reverse the trends in Vera Bradley’s factory channel through the expansion of successfully tested targeted marketing programs designed to drive traffic and average order size.”
Vera Bradley has eliminated 25 corporate positions “as part of an overall plan to further right-size the expense structure of the company,” Ardrey said. Those cuts were part of $12 million in what she described as incremental annualized cost reductions.
Organizational changes were also made in the marketing, e-commerce, product design and product development areas to streamline the organization, she said, citing the benefits of improved execution and faster decision making.
A corporate spokesman on Wednesday declined a request to schedule an interview with Ardrey, saying she will not speak to the media until next year, when more concrete plans are in place for what the company has dubbed Project Restoration. Ardrey, who previously worked for retailers Grandin Road, Trading Company Holdings, and Harry and David, became president and CEO of Vera Bradley on Nov. 1, replacing Rob Wallstrom.
Vera Bradley enthusiasts have long pointed to the company’s strong balance sheet, especially the amount of cash and cash equivalents on hand and the lack of long-term debt. But that strength seems to be dwindling.
The company ended its fiscal first quarter with $25 million in cash and cash equivalents, a 46% decline from the $47 million as of Jan. 28, the last day of its fiscal year, and a 60% drop from the $64 million in cash and cash equivalents reported at the end of last year’s first quarter.
Vera Bradley Inc. consists of two brands: Vera Bradley and Pura Vida, a primarily online retailer of bracelets and other jewelry.
Vera Bradley’s online and instore sales directly to consumers declined by 4% to $59 million during the first quarter as compared to the comparable period last year. Indirect sales to customer including boutiques were $15 million, a 9% decline driven by a large, one-time first-quarter order in 2022.
Pura Vida’s sales increased by 1% to $20 million, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing.