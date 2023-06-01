Vera Bradley, Inc. on Thursday announced that its American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, has collaborated for the first time with global lifestyle brand Sanrio, best known for internationally recognized pop icon Hello Kitty.
The co-branded Vera Bradley | Hello Kitty collection is now available to shop in Vera Bradley stores nationwide and online at verabradley.com/hellokitty. Select styles are also available on sanrio.com.
“Like Vera Bradley, Sanrio has a rich heritage rooted in the gift industry, appeals to a multi-generational customer base, and is passionate about spreading joy and inspiring optimism through its products,” said a statement Thursday from Jackie Ardrey, CEO of Vera Bradley, Inc. “Our customers have been asking for this collaboration over the years, so we are delighted to partner with Sanrio to finally bring the Vera Bradley | Hello Kitty collection to life.”
Craig Takiguchi, chief operating officer of Sanrio, said his company "can’t wait to see how fans will embrace and style the pieces, bringing Hello Kitty with them to any occasion.”
The Vera Bradley | Hello Kitty collection features 50 styles ranging in price from $15 to $190 including handbag bags, totes, and travel items to throw blankets, stationery, and drinkware.
Europe's inflation drops to 6.1%, real relief may take months
FRANKFURT, Germany — Europe is getting a break on inflation. Price increases for the 20 countries that use the euro fell to 6.1% in May, down from 7% in April.
That doesn't feel like much relief, though, for people going shopping for food and other necessities. That's because price increases this summer are coming on top of already-high prices from last year caused by the war in Ukraine. Still, the new figures are a sign that inflation is heading in the right direction.
Economists say it will still be many months before inflation approaches the European Central Bank's official goal of 2%.
Jobless claims applications up slightly
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains at healthy levels that continue to show a strong U.S. labor market.
U.S. applications for jobless claims were 232,000 for the week ending May 27, an increase of just 2,000 from the previous week.
The weekly claims numbers are considered representative of the number of U.S. layoffs.
The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 2,500 to 229,500.