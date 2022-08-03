Vera Bradley announced Wednesday the sale of its laboratory concept, goodMRKT, to goodMRKT Holdings. The price was not disclosed.
There is one goodMRKT retail store in Fort Wayne, in addition to its agoodmrkt.com ecommerce site.
“This announcement coincides with our board of directors’ decision to focus on the growth of our two core brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida," Rob Wallstrom, chief executive officer of the company, said in a news release. "We are delighted that goodMRKT will have a wonderful home and the opportunity to grow and flourish under the ownership of goodMRKT Holdings, LLC and guidance of Harry (Cunningham).”
More than 60 brands, including ABLE, Bel Kai, Farmhouse Fresh, MudLOVE, Musee, New Hope Girls, Ranger Station, Sackcloth & Ashes, Two Blind Brothers, Utopian Coffee, Village Thrive, Whole Harmony, and Zestt are part of goodMRKT in-store and online.