ROANOKE – Vera Bradley Inc. on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.3 million in its fiscal second quarter, a turnaround from the $29.8 million loss a year ago.
The company, which cited a “successful return” of its annual outlet sale this year, said it had net income of 30 cents per share for the quarter that ended July 29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.
A year ago, quarterly results were impacted by costs including $18.2 million of Pura Vida-brand goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges.
Wednesday’s report also cited inventory adjustments tied to the exit of certain technology products and the write-off of excess mask inventory as affecting the year-ago performance.
The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $128.2 million in the recent second quarter, down from $130.4 million in the same period a year ago.
Lutheran expands into Huntington
Lutheran Health Network broke ground Wednesday on a multimillion-dollar medical office that will be its first location in Huntington.
The 8,000-square-foot office building at 235 Hauenstein Road will provide primary care and imaging services and have rotating medical specialists. The facility will have one advanced provider and two primary care physicians.
“A large number of residents from this area travel to other Lutheran Health Physician locations for care,” Nicole Rexroth, Lutheran Health Physicians CEO, said in a statement. “This new site will allow them to have access to our medical services close to where they live and work.”
The health network hopes to finish the construction project by the late summer of next year.