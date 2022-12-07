Vera Bradley Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $5.2 million, or 17 cents per diluted common share, an 8% decline from the $5.8 million, or 17 cents a share, posted for the same period of 2021.
The Fort Wayne-based maker of women’s handbags, luggage and accessories also reported sales of $124 million, an 8% decrease from last year’s third fiscal quarter. Like most retailers, Vera Bradley follows a fiscal calendar that includes four 13-week periods. The company’s third quarter ended Oct. 29.
Officials highlighted in a news release that its balance sheet remains solid, with cash and cash equivalents of $25.2 million and no debt.
The company includes both the Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands. Pure Vida sold bracelets online only when Vera Bradley acquired the retailer in 2019. Since then, the company has opened four Pura Vida stores, including two during the quarter just ended.
Rob Wallstrom, the company’s outgoing CEO, commented on the financial results.
The company’s gross profit margin began to stabilize as supply chain challenges eased and “strategic price increases helped offset increased raw material and freight costs,” he said in a statement. Gross profit is the calculated by subtracting the cost of making goods from net sales revenue. It doesn’t take administrative or sales costs into account.
Wallstrom said the company also made some “targeted expense reductions.”
The customer mix has shifted, he noted. Those with higher household incomes continued to spend more while those living in households with lower incomes cut back on spending, likely because of inflation, he said.
The two new Pura Vida stores have performed ahead of expectations, he said, and have sparked higher online sales in the areas where they opened.
Jackie Ardrey joined the company as president and CEO effective Nov. 1. Wallstrom will stay on through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition, officials said.
“Although I have just been with the company a few short weeks, I am convinced that both our Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands have untapped potential in the marketplace,” Ardrey said in a statement.