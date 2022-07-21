Rob Wallstrom, Vera Bradley’s president and CEO, on Thursday announced plans to retire. He will remain in place until his successor is named, which is expected to be the beginning of next year.
The Fort Wayne-based company is launching a national search for his replacement, according to a news release. Internal and external candidates will be considered, the company said.
Wallstrom joined the women’s handbag and luggage manufacturer in 2013 at age 47. The Los Angeles native was living in New York at the time and working as president of Saks Fifth Avenue’s OFF Fifth division, the New York-based company’s value division.
After his hiring announcement, Vera Bradley’s stock was at $23.12 on the Nasdaq stock market. On Thursday, the company’s stock closed at $4.55. The 52-week range is $4.01 to $12.22. The stock’s high point during Wallstrom’s tenure was $28.30 in 2014.
Wallstrom was brought in to transform the company, which was experiencing sagging sales. Vera Bradley transitioned from a product lineup primarily of quilted cotton bags to include leather and other materials.
The company also acquired online bracelet retailer Pura Vida in 2019.
Robert Hall, the company’s chairman, described Wallstrom as “a bold leader, an innovator, and a visionary who has worked tirelessly to evolve the company and position it for growth.”
Patricia Miller and friend Barbara Baekgaard Bradley founded Vera Bradley 40 years ago after noticing during an airport layover that women’s luggage was anything but exciting. They built a loyal following before launching an initial public offering of stock in October 2010.
Vera Bradley’s corporate and design operations are based locally. Most of its products are now made overseas.
Wallstrom was the first non-family member to lead the company. Hall, Baekgaard Bradley’s son-in-law, preceded Wallstrom in the position.
In a statement, Hall said the company is in a “desirable position” as it launches a chief executive search because it has two brands, “loyal and dedicated customer bases, a solid balance sheet, and a talented leadership team.”
Wallstrom’s successor will be expected to build “consistent, sustainable growth over the long term,” Hall said.
“The next CEO also will have to successfully manage through this challenging economic period, including overseeing implementation of our cost reduction initiatives which will better position us for the future,” he said.