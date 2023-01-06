Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in December.
“Now that the holidays have come to an end, there is no better time to make sure your gifts weren’t recalled,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Hoosiers deserve protection from products that, for whatever reason, are not reliable or may even cause injury. If you have one of the recalled products below, stop using it and pursue resolution from the manufacturer.”
Attorney General Rokita encourages consumers to take advantage of opportunities available for those who purchased the recalled items.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in December:
- Gotway and Begode Unicycles from eWheels
- Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combos from Conair
- Aduro Surge Protectors from JBR Solutions
- Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets from Target
- Viper Level PRO SD Climbing Treestands from Summit Treestands
- RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles from Polaris Recalls
- Discovery Cubes Animal Hide and Seek Activity Toys from HABA USA
- 2022 All-Terrain Vehicles from American Honda
- Utility Vehicles from Kubota
- Laundry Detergent and Household Cleaning Products from The Laundress
- Cordless Window Shades Battery Packs from Ningbo Dooya Mechanic & Electronic Technology Co.
- Scotch™ Thermal Laminators from 3M
- Gas Fireplaces from Ortal
- Darkest Blue Women’s Fleece Sweatshirts and Men’s Fleece Shorts from The Life is Good Company
- Art of Green® Laundry Detergent from AlEn USA
- E-Bikes from Gyroor
- Thornhill Baby Cribs from Crate And Barrel
- Good Matters Three-Wick Candles from Advantage Sales & Marketing
If you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to December, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.