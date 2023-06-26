Greater Fort Wayne Inc. issued this news release today:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Faztek Industrial Solutions today announced plans to break ground on a new headquarters and production facility near Fort Wayne International Airport. Company leaders anticipate adding up to 24 new jobs by the end of 2026 as they scale up to serve a growing customer base. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for tomorrow--Tuesday, June 27--at 3 p.m. at 12788 Bluffton Rd. in Fort Wayne.
Founded in Fort Wayne in 2001, Faztek started as a T-slot aluminum framing supplier, focused on building safety guards for machines in factories. In 2019, company leaders expanded Faztek’s offerings to capitalize on a growing demand for their expertise, responsive customer service, and quick turnaround times. Today, the company offers custom industrial solutions including material-handling carts, work stations, safety guarding, aisle containment, and more. The company works with customers of all sizes in industries like aerospace, manufacturing, information technology, food service, education, medical, military, and even DIY home projects.
Company leaders plan to build a new headquarters and production facility just north of 13010 Bluffton Rd. to accommodate the company’s growing customer base. Plans include an initial build of 60,000 square feet, which is double the size of Faztek’s current facility. The new building has the potential to be expanded to a total of 100,000 square feet. Work is estimated to be completed by spring 2024. Faztek’s new building will replace its current facility on Lincoln Parkway in west Fort Wayne.
“We're excited to continue expanding our business in the community where we were born and raised,” said Derek Melchi, chief operating officer at Faztek.
Matt Rupp, chief financial officer, added, “Being able to invest in our hometown and create jobs for our neighbors is something we take great pride in.”
Faztek currently employs about 25 team members in Fort Wayne. Company leaders will look to add up to 24 new employees in various departments. Interested candidates can learn more and apply on Faztek’s website.
“Indiana's manufacturing sector continues to grow with investments from companies like Faztek," said Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. "We are excited to see Faztek grow in the same city where it started more than two decades ago. Their continued investment in that area will create new opportunities for Hoosiers.”
Based on the company’s growth plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in Faztek Industrial Solutions of up to $130,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. Northeast Indiana Works will provide the company with additional hiring and training assistance. Allen County Council also approved tax phase-ins for Faztek’s eligible real and personal (equipment) property investments.
“Allen County is excited for Faztek Industrial Solution’s move to join its sister company NIA, LLC on Bluffton Road. They join a great group of valued employers like General Mills, Trinity Health, Walmart, Alro Steel and Lippert Components along this growing business corridor,” shared Elissa McGauley, Allen County director of redevelopment. “We congratulate them today on their continued investment and choice to grow here in Allen County.”
Members of the media and invited guests are welcome to attend the groundbreaking ceremony on June 27. Parking will be available at Northern Indiana Anodize, which is located at 13010 Bluffton Rd.