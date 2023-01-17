The Fort Wayne Housing Authority issued the following Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 –
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne Housing Authority (FWHA) is the recipient of a $300,000 award from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Family Self-Sufficiency Program (FSS). The funds will provide resources for FWHA to create programs to assist residents with their pursuit of education and employment opportunities that will place them on a pathway to self-sufficiency.
In receiving the award FWHA CEO and Executive Director, George Guy stated, “As the affordable housing landscape and our job market continues to evolve, we are constantly seeking new and innovative pathways to help our residents. This funding will allow us to develop new programs and identify partners who can support our residents and families in meaningful ways. Ensuring our residents achieve greater levels of self-sufficiency is a fundamental part of the work we do. When a resident becomes self-sufficient, we as a housing authority can increase our capacity to serve others and create a more equitable quality of life for those who call Fort Wayne home.”
To learn more about the Fort Wayne Housing Authority visit www.fwha.org.