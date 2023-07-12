The Rescue Mission issued the following Wednesday, July 12, 2023:
Fort Wayne - After an extensive national search, The Rescue Mission’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Pastor Thomas McArthur as the organization’s new President & Chief Executive Officer.
McArthur assumed the role of President & CEO Elect on May 1st, 2023, and transitioned to his position as President and CEO on July 1st, 2023, after a two-month onboarding process alongside former President & CEO, Pastor Donovan Coley.
Coley said, “The future of The Rescue Mission shines brightly. I am deeply honored to witness the extraordinary achievements that await us under the leadership of Pastor Thomas McArthur. Over the past 15 years, serving this organization has been a profound privilege in my life, and I can confidently say that no one is better suited than Pastor Thomas to carry forward the torch that has illuminated Fort Wayne for 120 years.”
Pastor Thomas McArthur brings extensive nonprofit experience to The Rescue Mission and the Fort Wayne community. He served at the executive level for the past 15 years and comes from his role as Executive Director of The Chapel, a non-denominational church with nine different locations throughout the Chicagoland area. Pastor Thomas developed community partnerships with local police, city council, and five local school districts to increase community engagement and meet program objectives.
McArthur said, “It has been an honor to get to know the team at The Rescue Mission and the greater Fort Wayne community. I have been welcomed with open arms and have a deep sense God is going to continue to do great things at The Rescue Mission and throughout the entire community.”