Lutheran Health Network issued this news release today:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (June 30, 2022) -- Clyde Wood has been named the Chief Executive Officer of Lutheran Hospital effective July 25.
Wood joins Lutheran Health Network from Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, North Carolina where as Market CEO he was also responsible for leading Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, North Carolina. During his time there, Wood recruited more than 25 providers to the market, led the expansion of primary care locations and made significant improvements in patient experience scores.
“Wood brings exceptionally strong leadership skills and strategic vision to his new role,” said Scott Teffeteller, Market CEO, Lutheran Health Network. “I anticipate that he will work well with his colleagues across Lutheran Health Network to positively impact the care and services we provide.”
Prior to joining Lake Norman Medical Center, Wood spent a decade with Tennova Health in Tennessee leading three different hospitals during his tenure. Accomplishments during that time included major renovation projects, expansion of clinical services and significant improvements in quality ratings.
“I am looking forward to creating an environment and culture that will support our providers, patients and team members,” said Wood. “Lutheran Hospital has an extremely strong reputation, and I am very honored to be selected to become a part of the Lutheran team and set down roots in Fort Wayne.”
Wood began his health care career working as a physical therapist for six years in Branson, Missouri. He also served in the United States Army Reserves from 1991-99. He earned his master’s degree in physical therapy from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Missouri State University in Springfield and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives®.