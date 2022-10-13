Parkview Health issued the following today:
FORT WAYNE, IND. – OCT. 13, 2022 – Parkview Health Chief Executive Officer Mike Packnett has announced he will retire at the end of 2022, following more than 16 years as leader of the region’s largest employer.
Known for his servant leadership, Packnett led the organization through times of growth and helped to shape its culture, centered around world class teamwork and excellence. He also led the health system through challenging and uncertain economic conditions, including the Great Recession and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Committed to Parkview’s mission and to meeting the growing healthcare needs of the region, Packnett helped the health system grow from 50 providers and 6,300 co-workers to more than 1,000 providers 14,000 co-workers across 16 counties, serving patients through more than 3 million encounters each year. During Packnett’s tenure, Parkview expanded into Wabash, Kosciusko and DeKalb counties, opened Parkview Regional Medical Center, and added specialized cancer care with the Parkview Cancer Institute.
“Mike Packnett has served Parkview Health, as well as the northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio region, in the best way he knows how – for others,” said Dan Starr, CEO of Do it Best Corp., and chairman of the Parkview Health Board of Directors. “He is an incredibly humble and compelling leader who has spent years cultivating a culture focused on delivering compassionate care. He has also nurtured partnerships with numerous organizations in the region to help improve community health and access to care as more individuals seek a Parkview experience.”
As a community leader, Packnett has been an integral part of several regional development initiatives, including transformational investments into the revitalization of downtown Fort Wayne with both Parkview Field and Electric Works. He is also a passionate advocate for the advancement of the southeast Fort Wayne community, supporting efforts underway to improve access to healthcare and early childhood education. His spiritual influence is seen in his work with the City-Wide Movement and Love Fort Wayne, aimed at creating a renewed spirit and sense of unity.
Packnett currently serves as a board member for several organizations, including Manchester University, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, Indiana Hospital Association, Orlando Health and more. Earlier this year, he was named to Indiana 250, the Indianapolis Business Journal’s list of the 250 most influential business leaders in Indiana.
“Mike and his family have created a lasting impact and legacy among many community organizations in the region that will be felt for generations to come,” Starr said.
As part of Packnett’s planned retirement, the Parkview Health Board of Directors has announced Rick Henvey, president of healthcare operations, will lead the organization as CEO starting in January 2023.
“The board has worked over to the last several years to create a seamless transition plan for these changes,” Starr said. “We recognize the importance of a smooth change in leadership and know that Henvey will continue to enhance Parkview Health’s world class culture and advance its providers and co-workers as leaders in healthcare.”
Henvey came to Parkview Health in 2007, shortly after Packnett. In his current role, he oversees all service line and hospital operations, as well as key strategies across the health system. He has previous healthcare experience in the Oklahoma City area, where he and Packnett worked together at Mercy Health Center. Henvey also brings leadership experience from the Dallas, San Antonio and Denver markets.
Packnett comments about his experience working together with Henvey by saying, “Rick and I have served together for 23 years, and I am so grateful to him for his friendship and leadership,” Packnett said. “Parkview wouldn’t be where we are today without him, and we could not have a better person to serve as our next CEO. I look forward to seeing how Rick will continue to improve and enhance the many ways we serve northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.”
Henvey has served on a number of community boards, most recently for Trine University, Northeast Indiana Boys and Girls Club, Indiana Chamber and the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana.
Henvey is known for his strong, forward-thinking approach to leadership. He has been instrumental in growing Parkview's services across the region, and his focus on service excellence has led Parkview to be known as a best place for providers to practice, co-workers to work, and patients to receive care. Parkview was recently named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers By State for Indiana.
“The power of Parkview comes from our 15,000+ providers and co-workers, who are our most valuable resource, along with the passion and desire they bring each day to serve others. As we’ve grown, Mike and Rick’s participatory leadership has been key in helping us transform and deepen our culture,” said Dena Jacquay, chief administrative officer, Parkview Health. “Our region has been uniquely blessed to have both of these remarkable leaders together for the last 16 years in helping instill the drive of excellence in every interaction we have with those we serve.”
Brian Emerick, CEO and founder of Micropulse, Inc., and member of the Parkview Health Board of Directors added, “As we say here at Micropulse, it is hard to replicate culture as it is such a precious resource. Mike, Rick and the leadership team have done a tremendous job in building and fostering the culture that exists today across Parkview and in delivering the brand promise of excellent care to every person, every day.”
Local orthopedic provider and healthcare leader Alan McGee, MD, who is president of Orthopedics Northeast (ONE) and also a member of the Parkview Health Board of Directors, said, “Rick’s deep relationships, collaborative approach and drive to increase physician-led leadership will continue to provide Parkview and the community with opportunities to advance in new, innovative ways, and continue the legacy that has been created over the last century.
“Rick’s commitment to excellence, both within Parkview and in our community over the last 16 years, is felt in his relationships with individuals, providers and partner organizations. His ability to bring stakeholders together to find new, innovative solutions and create connections puts Parkview Health in a strong position for enhancing growth, improving access and using modern digital solutions to help navigate care.”