FORT WAYNE, IND. – OCT. 20, 2022 – A new program will give local students the opportunity to complete a college degree and launch their careers with Parkview Health.
The Parkview Opportunity Scholars award, created by Parkview Health in partnership with Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw, the Questa Education Foundation and Fort Wayne Community Schools, will be offered to 50 Fort Wayne Community Schools seniors per year.
Different than a traditional scholarship, the award is a forgivable loan that will cover full tuition and fees for a qualifying associate degree from Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. Students will receive full loan forgiveness if they complete their associate degree within two years and complete at least one year of full-time employment in their degree field with Parkview Health after graduation.
Qualifying degree programs can be related to any careers that are employed by Parkview Health, including clinical healthcare or professional and support services roles. Examples include nursing, medical assisting, accounting, cyber security, public safety and culinary arts.
The Parkview Opportunity Scholars award was created to support students who may not otherwise have the opportunity to complete a college degree – whether they have a financial need, are a first-generation college student, a first-generation American, or they may not have considered college due to other barriers. Starting with the class of 2023, the program is open to seniors attending any of the five high schools within the Fort Wayne Community Schools district.
The award was designed to remove many of the barriers that prevent students from considering or completing a college education. The application does not require a written essay, and it provides alternatives for those who cannot file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). To help students successfully complete the program requirements, they will be offered additional support, including a student cohort, financial counseling, mentoring and embedded learning experiences at Parkview Health.
“The key word of this program is opportunity – it’s about giving students the opportunity to not only complete a college degree program, but also start their careers with the area’s largest employer,” said Hallie Custer, vice president, human resources, Parkview Health. “It’s also an opportunity for Parkview, and the community, to fill our talent pipeline with candidates who have completed a high-quality education.”
Heather Schoegler, director, strategic education partnerships, Parkview Health, added, “This program builds on our existing partnerships with several area schools to support regional education and workforce development. Whether you are a high school student, college student or Parkview co-worker, we have opportunities available to support your education and career path.”
Fort Wayne Community Schools has been focused on increasing success rates for students after high school.
“Our goal is to ensure students are prepared for what comes the day after graduation,” said Mark Daniel, Ph.D., superintendent, Fort Wayne Community Schools. “This is a great opportunity for students to gain the skills they need for a meaningful career right here in northeast Indiana. As we develop career pipelines for students, we are keenly focused on the needs of employers in our area, including healthcare and related fields.”
The Questa Education Foundation will administer the application and award process.
Creating opportunities for local students aligns with the mission and priorities of Questa, a long-time partner of Parkview Health.
“Questa is focused on making college affordable for local students and retaining graduates in our region to build our workforce,” said Elizabeth Bushnell, executive director of Questa. “This program is a wonderful example of how regional employers can partner with educational institutions to support students and develop new talent.”
To create this new program, Parkview chose to partner with Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw, the community’s only two-year degree institution, because of their ability to offer high-quality training and education for an array of career paths.
“Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw is committed to maintaining close relationships with community partners and matching our program offerings with high-demand jobs in northeast Indiana,” said Kim Barnett-Johnson, Ph.D., chancellor, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. “This partnership with Parkview Health, Questa Education Foundation and Fort Wayne Community Schools will give our students a direct pipeline from a quality education to a high-demand career. Graduating debt-free with a valuable Ivy Tech degree will be financially advantageous for these students, who can then create more growth in our local economy, which is central to the mission of Ivy Tech Community College.”
Students are encouraged to apply for the Parkview Opportunity Scholars award before the priority decision deadline of March 1, 2023. If any awards remain after March, Fort Wayne Community Schools seniors may continue applying until the start of Ivy Tech’s classes in fall 2023.
For more information, including the full list of eligible degree programs, or to apply for a Parkview Opportunity Scholars award, visit questafoundation.org/parkview-opportunity.