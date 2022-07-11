Electric Works issued this news release today:
July 11, 2022, FORT WAYNE, INDIANA -- Electric Works today announced that Steel Dynamics will be leasing office and collaboration space at Electric Works, the mixed-use innovation district, in Fort Wayne, Indiana where the company is headquartered.
Steel Dynamics’ plans include new collaboration and meeting spaces, as well as offices in the historic Building 19 at Electric Works, first built and occupied by General Electric in 1917.
“Since our founding in 1993, our leadership team has been deeply committed to our community and to our people,” stated Mark D. Millett, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Steel Dynamics. “At Electric Works, we will be part of a bold economic development initiative that provides the right place to attract and develop talent with the drive, innovation, and dedication that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance.”
Steel Dynamics’ steel fabrication business, New Millennium Building Systems, will be the primary occupant and will be adding new engineering technology positions and relocating existing positions from the company’s other locations throughout the United States. New Millennium Building Systems plans to occupy the new space in Q1 2023.
“Electric Works has the amenities and a continuum of high-performance workplaces, for the sole entrepreneur up to the global world headquarters, to attract, retain, and develop innovative and growing companies like Steel Dynamics,” said Jeff Kingsbury of Ancora Partners, the lead developer of Electric Works. “Steel Dynamics is important to Fort Wayne and Indiana. We’re honored that Electric Works will help support their continued innovation and growth.”