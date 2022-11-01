Sweet Aviation issued the following today –
AUBURN, Ind., November 1, 2022 – After months of planning and preparation, Tuesday, November 1 marked the start of Sweet Aviation taking over operations of the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at the DeKalb County Airport.
“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Sweet Aviation as our Fixed Base Operator,” said Russ Couchman DCAA Airport Manager. “The months leading up to the transition couldn’t have gone smoother and we look forward to a successful partnership.”
Scotty Hepler, FBO Manager, said, “We are extremely excited to be at the DeKalb Airport and provide first class services to our aviation customers and the Auburn community. We have diligently prepared, and are ready to support any request big or small.”
Known for going the extra mile and treating their customers like family, Sweet Aviation and the DeKalb County Airport Authority will provide their customers with many amenities and concierge services such as pilot and customer lounges, refreshments, ground transportation, and more during their stay at the airport.
“We really love where the airport is located,” said Chuck Surack, owner of Sweet Aviation. “We believe we can offer the best service both to local pilots and those flying long distances who need to make a fuel stop.”
In addition to fuel and other FBO services, Sweet Aviation will also provide flight training and aircraft rental in their two seat Diamond DA20 and four seat Diamond DA40 aircraft. Sweet Aviation will also be providing charter services, aircraft maintenance, and detailing services at the airport as well.
To those interested in becoming a pilot, Sweet Aviation will also begin holding private pilot ground school classes at the airport starting Wednesday, January 11 which is the first step for an individual in obtaining a private pilot certificate.
For more information about the Sweet Aviation DeKalb FBO or signing up for classes, visit SweetAviationDeKalb.com.