Danielle Woodward participates in 16-18 markets a year, selling handmade baby accessories including minky blankets with plush, cozy fabric, bibs and bath towels.
Most of those markets are out of town. She’s been to Holland, Michigan; Lebanon, Indiana; and even Markle in Huntington County this year. This weekend, though, Woodward will be with dozens of other vendors at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse for the Fort Wayne Village Marketplace.
“I like the whole vibe, the music; they do a good job decorating. It’s just a fun whole holiday vibe to it,” said Woodward, whose 6-year-old business is called Gilleyflower.
“I do like it also because it’s in Fort Wayne,” Woodward said. “I feel like Fort Wayne doesn’t have quite as many of these types of events.”
Kim Boyce is one of the Village Marketplace coordinators, along with Lyndsay Davis and Jill Ramsey. This year’s marketplace has about 110 vendors, Boyce said, “but some of them have double booth space, so there’s about 150 booths. Most of our vendors sign up in January or February … They say it’s the best event they’ve been to, and they really have great sales,” Boyce said.
Boyce and her friends started the marketplace a couple years before the COVID-19 pandemic, after hosting much smaller shopping events in a residential setting. Last year was the first time Village Marketplace was held since 2019 and more than 5,000 attended. Boyce said organizes are “hoping to exceed” those numbers this weekend.
“We try to market the heck out of it,” she said. “If our vendors do well, then we’ll do well.”
Village Marketplace vendors include upscale local stores, artisans, specialty boutiques and food vendors selling unique gifts, decor, apparel, toys and other items.
The event offers a food court and those attending can enjoy beer, wine and watch TV in a lounge area.
Woodward said she connected with the Village Marketplace organizers after being a vendor at the local annual Tapestry fundraiser. Gilleyflowers is a home-based business; Woodward works full-time as a paralegal.
Making items, which are also sold through her online Etsy shop, is more hobby than lucrative. Woodward is concerned about the impact of inflation on the cost of the fluffy minky fabric she uses for blankets.
“Honestly, this for me, it just kind of pays me back for my fabrics,” said Woodward, who also makes pocket pillows and plush bunnies.
“The goal is to make everything washable and functional, but also cute,” she said.
Village Marketplace has been a good investment of her time and resources.
“I had my best year, in terms of sales, ever at that event last year,” Woodward said. “I haven’t had a bad year there yet.”
Old Fort Soap is also a Village Marketplace vendor. Gary Birch and Hagan Amburgey, own the business and make their products locally. Village Marketplace sent the business an invitation and tickets to one event and the owners liked what they saw.
“We found it to be pretty impressive with just the way it was organized by the three ladies running it, so we sat down and had discussions with them about becoming a vendor,” Birch said.
“It’s not just another Christmas event. Fort Wayne has a lot of Christmas events,” he said. “It’s a better scale of vendors that they bring in. It’s geared toward fall and for Christmas. It’s a great event. It’s well attended from the public.”
Amburgey said he appreciates that the event is “geared toward family and community.”
Village Marketplace, Amburgey said, will be Old Fort Soap’s first show leading into the Christmas season and it will be releasing its holiday collection. That includes soaps named Merry Mistletoe, White Christmas, Candy Cane Swirl and Sugar Plum Fairy. Similar scents are offered in body scrubs.
Birch said Village Marketplace is selective about what businesses to grant booth space so that “you don’t have one whole aisle of jewelry selections, but they’re of the better quality and reasonable.”
He and Amburgey encouraged a couple of “vendor friends” to request space for this year’s event.
Because of the admission fee, Birch thinks more of the people who attend are intent on making purchases.
“We do very well with the event,” he said.