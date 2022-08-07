BW Fusion was one of the lucky companies at Walmart’s Open Call event this year.
The Arkansas-based retail giant invited about 1,100 businesses to participate in a supplier-sourcing event, but only a couple received a “golden ticket” – a deal made on the spot. BW Fusion – a Fort Wayne-based, family-owned company – was one of those.
“We left that meeting and immediately said, ‘That went really well,’ ” said Josh Pawlak, vice president of marketing for BW Fusion. “I remember after our meeting, we walked into a room with a bunch of Walmart employees, and they just went nuts.”
The Fort Wayne business is a merger of two companies, Biodyne USA and Wells AG Supply, and focuses on crop nutrition to help farmers become more profitable. Pawlak said BW Fusion makes natural fertilizer for farmers and has also begun working with consumer lawns.
Turf Titan is a product line under the BW Fusion company. Feedback and reviews for BW Fusion’s products on Amazon.com caught Walmart’s attention, Pawlak said, and the retailer asked the company’s employees to apply for Open Call.
Open Call is a two-day event Walmart hosts, said Payton McCormick, company spokesperson.
In 2013, Walmart pledged to spend $250 billion over 10 years on products made, grown or assembled in the U.S., a milestone the company announced in June that it already reached. Last year, the retailer committed to invest an additional $350 billion on products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. by 2031, a news release said.
“The partnership can be different for every supplier that makes it through,” McCormick said. “We have over 5,000 stores in locations across the country. It could be that we try to test the product in five or 10 stores, or we could test it in five or 3,000 stores.”
In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants, participants in this year’s Open Call also heard directly from Walmart executives and merchants. Smaller breakout sessions were held for suppliers to learn more information and about resources available to them.
“We’ve met so many amazing small business owners through Open Call over the years, and this year is no exception,” Scott Gutche, senior director, U.S. Manufacturing, said in a statement. “From Catrina’s Kitchen Southern Seasoned Flour to EZ-gro’s Spicy Salad Mix, Microgreen Growing Kit, we’re so excited about the new products and people that will be joining the Walmart supplier family.”
McCormick said the company’s executives investigate multiple factors during a product’s pitch.
“How much is the business behind the product? Are they passionate about it? Do they believe in the product?” McCormick said. “It matters who is bringing the product to us.”
Pawlak said the application was due in April, and after a couple of weeks, the company received confirmation in May. They visited Open Call in early June.
The process required applicants to submit their company background and specific products. Pawlak said BW Fusion sent its five bestselling products, which are all made in Fort Wayne.
“One of the things that really helped us, … was (Open Call’s) focus on being made in the United States,” he said. “They said, ‘We want to support small businesses, and that business needs to supply and manufacture in the United States.’ ”
Pawlak said Walmart executives were “blown away” by what BW Fusion could produce out of Fort Wayne.
BW Fusion had originally pitched one product to use in its partnership with Walmart, but the company is now looking to bring the whole line to its stores across the country.
“We’re extremely excited to have a partner that can match the supply demand for our product,” Pawlak said. “We’re continuing to evolve and improve, but as long as the customer stays at the center of what we do, we’re succeeding.”