A Minnesota-based telecommunications company plans to close its Warsaw plant early next year, eliminating 189 Kosciusko County jobs, according to a letter sent to state and local officials.
KGP Telecommunications notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer of its plans in a WARN notice dated Sept. 8. The letter first appeared on the state's website Friday.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date.
KGP officials cited a raw material shortage and decrease in customer demand for products made at the facility for its decision. The company designs, builds, installs and supports telecommunications equipment.
Affected employees are primarily production workers but include support and office personnel, the notice said.
Employees will be dismissed in three waves beginning Nov. 10, continuing Dec. 2 and ending Jan. 6. Workers could remain on the job up to two weeks after the given dates, the notice said.
The Warsaw factory, 3454 N. Detroit St., is one of 14 distribution centers listed on KGP's website. The site also lists nine regional offices and four integration centers. The locations are across the U.S. and Canada, including a distribution center in Plymouth.
KGP plans to maintain a "few remaining employees" in Warsaw after the plant closure, "but only on a minimal, administrative scale," officials said in the WARN notice. No mention was made of the Plymouth location.