Windows, Doors & More is partnering with two other Fort Wayne-area based businesses for an open house Saturday celebrating its 40th anniversary.
The event, from noon to 4 p.m., will be at Windows, Doors & More, 1121 W. Washington Center Road. Guests will be treated to free sundaes with DeBrand’s chocolate and wine samples from Two EE’s.
Windows, Doors & More provides kitchen and bath remodeling, entry doors and window replacements, roofing, siding and related interior and exterior services.
The business has provided free sundaes on various occasions but said through a Facebook page post that the wine tasting included with Saturday’s open house will be a first.
Guests will also be able to visit Windows, Doors & More’s updated showroom.
Solar-parts maker picks Warsaw
An Arizona-based manufacturer on Wednesday announced it has opened a production facility in leased space in Warsaw, its fifth.
OMCO Solar, which makes solar trackers and fixed-tilt devices, also recently completed a production line expansion in its Pierceton plant. Combined, the investment totals $7 million, Chief Financial Officer Clint Cassese said.
The Pierceton factory, which employs more than 200, added 50 jobs with the new production line.
The Warsaw operation, 1095 Polk Drive, will create 25 new jobs.
OMCO has factories in Indiana, Ohio, Arizona and Alabama. The manufacturer has invested $60 million in equipment and tooling to expand their manufacturing capacities.
It makes all its products in the United States, using U.S. steel.
Warsaw laundry firm buys peer
A Warsaw-based industrial laundry has acquired a peer company based in Holland, Michigan, to expand its footprint and service offerings.
Wildman Business Group announced its purchase of WM Uniform, on Wednesday. Both companies are independent and family-owned. They companies will retain their names and individual branding and continue to serve customers with the same sales and service teams.
The business operates six locations throughout Indiana and Michigan with 440 employees, serving more than 12,000 customers.
The combined business is on track to continue its 15% annual growth, add 20 to 25 employees each year, extend service offerings and expand into additional locations in the region, a news release said.