The Women's Fund of Greater Fort Wayne on Thursday announced the launch of another survey to gauge workplace realities and opportunities in Allen County.
The first survey last year, which allows employers to respond confidentially, led the release in March of the Allen County Women in the Workplace Report.
This year's survey is accessible online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YWF3C62
Employers completing the survey will need information including current policies, benefits, and professional development opportunities, and data for who is eligible, along with hiring and recruitment policies. The survey also requests demographic data for top 10% and bottom 10% salaries.
For any questions or more information, contact Women's Fund Director Cassie Beer at cbeer@cfgfw.org or 260-969-3312.
Apple quarterly profit almost $20 billion
CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $19.88 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had net income of $1.26.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.
The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $81.8 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.36 billion.
Apple shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%.
Bud Light parent says US market share stabilizing after transgender promotion cost sales
Bud Light’s parent company expressed confidence Thursday that its U.S. market share has stabilized after a promotion with a transgender influencer cost it sales.
Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a 10.5% drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. But the company said its total U.S. market share was stable from late April through June, and it saw sales increases for some brands like Michelob Ultra.
ABInBev said its overall revenue rose 7.2% as global brands such as Stella Artois and Corona made up for the loss in Bud Light sales.