Women's Health Advantage has opened Women's Walk-In Care, a same-day clinic catering to the needs of women in northeast Indiana.
The clinic is the first service of its kind in the area, according to Women's Health Advantage, and its providers provide care for urgent health concerns including contraception, discreet pregnancy testing and sexually transmitted diseases.
"Through this innovative new clinic, we can provide swift and effective care for a variety of women's health conditions, all while promoting convenience and affordability, and a seamless patient experience," Tracy Bellavance, board chair and physician, said in a news release Tuesday.
Women's Walk-In Care is located at 2518 E. Dupont Road and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary, and most insurances are accepted.
Open houses scheduled for northeast Indiana laid off workers
Workers who have experienced a company layoff may be eligible for free training and additional lifetime employment benefits even if they are currently working, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said.
Federal funds are available for qualifying workers through the Trade Adjustment Assistance program. Benefits include training and job search assistance.
Multiple informational sessions are scheduled this week:
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Eckhart Public Library Assembly Room, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn
•2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Franke Park Pond Pavilion, 3411 Sherman Road, Fort Wayne
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Foster Park No. 2 Pavilion, 3900 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne.