Professional women with careers ranging from architectural design to construction will share their stories with about 300 Homestead High School students on Tuesday, and those listening ears will belong to girls.
The Nontraditional Employment for Women Workshop is returning after a two-year hiatus.
“We are so excited. It’s our first year getting back,” said Megan Crites, a senior associate with MKM architecture + design.
She introduced Nontraditional Employment for Women, or NEW, to Fort Wayne after attending a similar event in another city.
The local nonprofit was created to empower and inspire young women through collaborating with female leaders in nontraditional careers.
“We envision a community of support, knowledge and connections for young women that fosters successful futures and diversity in all career fields,” the organization says on its website.
This will be the fourth year for the event. From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Homestead’s sophomore women will rotate through roundtable sessions where the professional mentors will share how their career path developed, describe what a typical day is like, their pay and any struggles they’ve encountered. Students will select which career professionals they want to hear from, based on personal interests.
The knowledge transfer will continue over lunch with a selected speaker or Q&A, Crites said early last week. That will be followed with “try it” sessions in which students can get hands-on experience doing a task or additional information about careers the mentors represent.
The last NEW workshop, in October 2019, attracted 170 female sophomore students to participate and 31 mentors. It was held at the Ivy Tech Public Safety Academy. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and related concerns, the workshop has not been held since, and this year was iffy.
“There was a lot of uncertainty as to when schools would return to conducting field trips,” Crites said. “We also ran into a lot of the schools, they’re really struggling on transportation with the (available) school bus drivers.”
About two months before the date for this year’s event, Crites said Homestead reached out and was willing to host.
“We’d love to get back with all of the Allen County schools as soon as possible,” Crites said.
The professional mentor roles were filled earlier this month, but Crites said individuals interested in volunteering in the future can find more information on the organization’s website at https://www.newworkshopfw.com/
This year, along with architecture and construction, other jobs mentors will represent include a neighborhood planner, gas line workers, dog training and a metallurgist who works with galvanized products at a local steel company.
Sponsors this year listed on the organization’s website include American Electric Power, NIPSCO, Ash Brokerage and MKM.
“We have great community support from donations, from companies and some individuals who help donate to cover the expenses for the event,” Crites said.
Yalonda Naylor participated in the 2019 workshop as a female locomotive engineer. Naylor, who has since retired but does some community work, said the event is helpful.
“It gets some youth to think out of the box,” Naylor said. “So often we just think there are just traditional jobs, lawyer or doctor, just those traditional jobs. And if anything, now is the time to think of non-traditional.”
Naylor also noted that research has highlighted the importance of young people seeing someone who looks like them – not just race but also gender – when considering their opportunities.
“It was fun,” she said, “for us to network and see what other women were doing.”