Fort Wayne’s retail real estate market’s vacancy rate over the past 12 months has dropped to the lowest point since The Zacher Co. began analyzing the market in 2008.
The city’s retail vacancy rate was 10.8% as of April 30. The year-over-year improvement was slight. The previous 12 months’ vacancy rate was 10.9%, according to the commercial real estate brokerage’s 2023 report being released today.
Steve Zacher, The Zacher Co.’s president and managing broker, noted Wednesday during a phone interview that the local retail market has experienced three consecutive positive years.
“COVID didn’t have the negative impact that we thought it might have on retail,” he said, adding that the retail market experienced only a momentary blip in vacancies related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two downtown locations new to the report are The Pearl and The Lofts at Headwaters Park. Zacher’s methodology calls for adding inventory to the study once above-ground construction has begun.
As a result, the combined 47,000 square feet of retail space in the two mixed-use projects is included in the city’s retail total despite the buildings not being ready for tenants. That increases the vacancy percentage rate. Zacher said the firm’s reports can be compared year-to-year because its researchers are consistent in how they report data.
Over the past decade, downtown has had the highest retail vacancy rate in nine of the 10 years. In 2018, the southeast quadrant’s rate was slightly higher.
Because of the pending and relatively new downtown retail spaces, including Electric Works, Zacher expects that demand might not keep up with supply over the coming year. Even so, the overall local retail market’s fundamentals remain strong, making it a favorable investment option, he said.
National retailers new to the market include Crumbl Cookies, Handel’s Ice Cream, Chicken Salad Chick, Boot Barn and Sierra Trading Post.
Among the largest retailer closures – or pending closures – are AMC Theatre on Dupont Road and Bed Bath & Beyond in Jefferson Pointe. Big box locations – 20,000 square feet or more – that remain vacant include the former Carsons in Glenbrook Square, Earthfare on Dupont Road, Office Depot in Chapel Ridge and Stein Mart on West Jefferson Boulevard. In all, the city has more than 515,000 square feet of vacant big box retail space in 10 locations.
Looking ahead, Zacher forecasts that Fort Wayne’s retail vacancy will remain stable – or increase – and absorption will slightly decrease because of the potential for a mild recession. In the past 12 months, 109,000 square feet of retail space was absorbed into the market.
Zacher expects new retail construction activity to slow for a few reasons. The tight labor market will keep some companies from expanding, he said. And others will delay building due to higher interest rates and construction costs.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years but also signaled it might now pause its streak of 10 rate hikes, which have made borrowing for capital projects more expensive. Zacher considered it a hopeful sign that commercial construction might not decline by much.
Zacher said a slight cooling of previously hot local construction activity shouldn’t be interpreted as a sign of weakness.