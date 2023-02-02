The region’s industrial market last year dipped to its lowest vacancy rate – 2.91% – since a local commercial real estate firm began compiling its annual report in 1998.
The Zacher Co.’s 2023 Northeast Indiana Industrial Market Report, which is being released today, also shows the region added 2.7 million square feet of new construction in 2022, continuing a five-year trend of strong growth.
The firm’s forecast for 2023 calls for a slower construction pace than in the past five years, which were “exceptionally robust,” said Steve Zacher, The Zacher Co.’s president and managing broker.
“I think it’s a positive outlook” relative to some challenging economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for a recession, he said during a phone interview.
The report notes the worker shortage and shortage of industrially zoned land as additional factors that could slow growth in manufacturing and warehousing operations in the region.
The region comprises Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. According to a breakdown included in the report, slightly more than 44% of the region’s industrial inventory is in Allen County. The remainder is split relatively evenly among the other nine counties.
Developers broke ground on 10 spec buildings larger than 25,000 square feet last year, totaling 957,500 square feet of additional industrial space in the region. One is now occupied and the rest are available for lease or still being constructed, according to the report.
Zacher’s staff predicts those 10 facilities will also be leased or sold this year and more spec buildings will be constructed.
“Very low availability of existing buildings, a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem and community-supported spec building incentives” are all hopeful factors at play in the market this year, according to the report’s accompanying commentary.
The study found that an increasing number of industrial property buyers are investors as opposed to users.
Zacher said the increased interest in industrial real estate is being driven by decreased office occupancy after the coronavirus pandemic. Investors – including individuals, pension funds and insurance companies – want to put their money in properties that will generate steady income, he said.
Among the notable industrial real estate transactions last year were Amazon’s 645,000-square-foot distribution center on Smith Road; Trinity Health XPO Logistics’ 400,000-square-foot regional distribution center on Bluffton Road; and the former Eaton Corp. plant, a 345,000-square-foot plant in Auburn.